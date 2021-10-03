ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,262.62 and approximately $3.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 67.1% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00356407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000867 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.