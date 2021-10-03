Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 74.6% in September

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 323.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.18. 54,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,747. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

