GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,043,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GRNH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
