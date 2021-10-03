GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,043,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GRNH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.