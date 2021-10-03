Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WIA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,151. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,473,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 361,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 191,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.