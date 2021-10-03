$1.20 EPS Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. ModivCare posted earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MODV stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.05. 89,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,671. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $91.44 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.36.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

