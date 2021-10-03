dForce Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, dForce has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. dForce has a market capitalization of $24.51 million and $8.76 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,795.53 or 0.44754469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.80 or 0.00260367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00117800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.