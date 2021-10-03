Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.34 Million

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $723.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.06 million and the highest is $729.50 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $575.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 719,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.39.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.