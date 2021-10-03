$1.86 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 80.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,863. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

