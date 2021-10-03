Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JCS traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 493,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,001. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.05.
Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Communications Systems Company Profile
Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
