Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,700 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 179,900 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 578,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JCS traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 493,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,001. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Communications Systems during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Communications Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Communications Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Communications Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 839,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

