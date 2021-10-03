Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Grows By 68.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDEIY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. 22,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,229. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

