Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,382. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHB. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

