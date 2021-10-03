Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MRWSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,891. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

