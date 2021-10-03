Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $249.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.60.
CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
