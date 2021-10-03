Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $249.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.60.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.