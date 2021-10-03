Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BDT traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.22. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

