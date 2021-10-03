Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. 17,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,826. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
About Hunter Technology
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Hunter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.