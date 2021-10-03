Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOILF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. 17,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,826. Hunter Technology has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

