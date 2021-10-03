Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Up 75.4% in September

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,800. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.