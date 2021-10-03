Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after buying an additional 721,649 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 342,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $907.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

