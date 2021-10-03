$32.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $32.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.98 billion and the highest is $33.01 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $140.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.38 billion to $144.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $160.24 billion to $184.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,871,820. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.94. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.