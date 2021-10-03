Bloom Burton Initiates Coverage on Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bloom Burton’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

