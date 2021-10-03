Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 171.3% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Order Acquisition by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,884 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 58.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 752,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Natural Order Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

