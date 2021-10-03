JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JOANN by 9.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN remained flat at $$11.14 during trading on Tuesday. 606,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,002. The company has a market cap of $469.66 million and a PE ratio of 1.88. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

