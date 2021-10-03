Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$40.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE SAP traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,808. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.26 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.59 and a 12 month high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

