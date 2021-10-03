Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

