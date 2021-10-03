Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the August 31st total of 258,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

MAAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 365,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,252. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

