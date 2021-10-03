MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 18,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,020. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

