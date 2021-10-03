Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.58. 5,587,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,906,945. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

