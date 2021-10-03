Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $203.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

