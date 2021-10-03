Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $698,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 113.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.81. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

