Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 22,581 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $573,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

