Stellar (XLM) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Stellar has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $712.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00091030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,752 coins and its circulating supply is 23,778,932,418 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

