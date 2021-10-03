$1.29 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $0.83. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

PDC Energy stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 1,868,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,121,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

