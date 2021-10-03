$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $5.16 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $15.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $37.34. 371,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.