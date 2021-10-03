Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the August 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 60,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

