Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 107.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 3,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

