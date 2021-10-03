Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSTI stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

