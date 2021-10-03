Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSTI stock remained flat at $$4.50 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

