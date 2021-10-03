Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $448.33. 1,860,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,303. The company has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.91 and its 200 day moving average is $403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.39.

