Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock valued at $79,478,327. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $6.84 on Tuesday, reaching $350.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.97. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

