FUD.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $294,055.50 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 46.7% against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $294,055.50 and approximately $34,379.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $12.88 or 0.00026863 BTC on popular exchanges.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,047 coins and its circulating supply is 22,828 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

