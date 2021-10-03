SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.37. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 892,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,324. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $60.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock worth $792,813. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

