-$0.47 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 2,175,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

