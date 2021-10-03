Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $325,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,607 shares of company stock worth $3,102,725. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. 2,753,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $346.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.