AGF Investments LLC Sells 412 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.47. 8,568,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $422.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.