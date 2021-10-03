Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,300 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 1,386,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.1 days.

OJSCY stock remained flat at $$6.51 during trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

