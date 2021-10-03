Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:TRCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition
