Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TRCA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.