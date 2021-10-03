CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.06 million and $238.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00145643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.76 or 0.00510902 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016758 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00034158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042848 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,180,335 coins and its circulating supply is 147,180,335 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

