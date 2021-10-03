$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $22,445,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.12. The company had a trading volume of 112,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,406. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

