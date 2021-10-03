Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $288.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.40 million and the lowest is $279.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 193,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,026. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $124.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

