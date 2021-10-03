Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $288.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.40 million and the lowest is $279.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 193,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,026. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $124.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
