Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up 3.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.98. 7,063,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,959. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.01. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

