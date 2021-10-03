Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $92.37. 128,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.91. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

