First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 66,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

